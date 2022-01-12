Sign up for our daily briefing

Jordan seeks big aid package from Biden

Daoud Kuttab

Ayman Safadi. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/AFP via Getty

AMMAN, Jordan — With a big aid package granted by the Trump administration about to expire, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has traveled to Washington seeking a new and improved deal.

Why it matters: Jordan is struggling with an economic crisis and is dependent on U.S. financial assistance, which totaled $1.65 billion in 2021. A five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) that guarantees at least $1.25 billion in annual U.S. aid expires in September.

Driving the news: Safadi's agenda this week includes a meeting with Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Thursday and several meetings with officials whose portfolios cover security, foreign aid, energy and refugee issues. He'll also meet with members of Congress, think tank experts and American Jewish leaders.

  • The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Safadi would discuss the Palestinian issue and efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, while also working toward a new MOU.

What they're saying: Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and former Middle East negotiator in multiple U.S. administrations, said that in a volatile region where at least four Arab states are in varying states of dysfunction, Jordan — despite its economic and political problems — represents a stable and important partner for the United States.

  • “Increasing bilateral assistance in the context of the 2018 MOU would be a small investment, and as the U.S. shifts its priorities to Asia, conveys at least a small signal that it values its regional partners," Miller said.
  • Mofid Deek, a retired U.S. diplomat now living in Jordan, said that he expects the total amount of U.S. government aid to Jordan to increase and that Biden has a keen interest in Jordan's stability. "There is also strong U.S.-Jordan coordination on the strategic level especially on the cause of peace in Palestine," he said.
  • Aaron Magid, a U.S. expert on Jordanian affairs, said that with the Hashemite kingdom's national debt climbing to around $45 billion and unemployment at 23%, securing over $1 billion in annual U.S. aid is a key priority for Jordan's foreign policy.

Axios
Jan 11, 2022 - World

U.S. sending over $308 million in aid to Afghanistan

A family in Herat, Afghanistan, on Jan. 11. Photo: Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. announced a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan on Tuesday, bringing the total U.S. aid for the country and Afghan refugees to nearly $782 million since October.

Why it matters: Millions of Afghans face a harsh winter and rapidly dwindling food and fuel reserves, and the Taliban, which reclaimed the country in August after the U.S. ended its military presence there, lack resources to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis, according to the Washington Post.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
12 mins ago - World

China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

Wang Yi (right) greets Faisal bin Farhan on Jan. 10. Photo: Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via Getty

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation.

Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper involvement in the Middle East. For Beijing, the Gulf in particular is key to its energy supply and increasingly to its geopolitical influence.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Ahead of Iran deal decision, White House to "focus the fire on Trump"

Jen Psaki briefs the press as Jake Sullivan looks on. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the Iran nuclear talks reaching a critical moment, the White House plans to focus much of its public messaging in the coming weeks on attacking former President Donald Trump for leaving the 2015 deal, two sources briefed on the White House plans told me.

Why it matters: The Biden administration thinks it's now just a matter of weeks before the critical decision point: Either a deal will be reached and the U.S. will return to the nuclear deal or talks will break down and the administration will move to put more pressure on Iran, the sources said.

