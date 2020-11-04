GOP Sen. Joni Ernst wins re-election in Iowa

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has won re-election against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, AP projects.
Why it matters: Democrats had hoped to flip Ernst's seat in their bid to win control of the Senate.
- Cook Political Report had rated the Iowa Senate race as a toss-up.
- Ernst, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014, has branded herself as a steady conservative vote and close ally to President Trump.