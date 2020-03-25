1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jonathan Karl's new book details how John Kelly shot down Trump's war plan for Venezuela

Mike Allen

Cover: Dutton

ABC's Jonathan Karl writes in "Front Row at the Trump Show," out Tuesday, that during a meeting in 2017, President Trump interrupted a presentation by then-national security adviser H.R. McMaster on the deteriorating situation in Venezuela, and demanded a war plan. "I will pass that order on to the Pentagon immediately, Mr. President," McMaster replied.

The big picture: Karl writes that one of the options Trump "had in mind was a naval blockade of Venezuela, which didn't make sense for a lot of reasons, including the fact that Venezuela is not an island."

As McMaster marched into his office, then-chief of staff John Kelly hustled after him, Karl writes:

"What the hell are you doing?" Kelly asked.
"I am going to carry out an order from the commander in chief," McMaster answered.
Kelly told him to stand down and not to pass the president's order on to the Pentagon.

Why it matters: It's a juicy example of the approach Kelly, who tried to bring discipline to a chaotic West Wing, took to corralling Trump.

  • At a crowded sports bar in Manila during a presidential trip, Kelly told Karl that "the most important thing he did was tell the president no. 'No. Don’t tweet that. No. Don’t change your policy on that. No, no, no.'"

Between the lines: When Karl went to Kelly and asked if he could use a certain off-the-record exchange in the book, the retired general had a surprisingly blanket response, Karl writes in a footnote: "[H]e agreed to allow me to quote this and other previously off-the-record remarks he made while he was chief of staff."

Left: The New York Post's Jonathan Karl interviewed Donald Trump in 1994, and Trump asked if he wanted to "get a picture." (Photo courtesy Jonathan Karl) Right: ABC's Jonathan Karl questions President Trump this week. (Photo courtesy Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Go deeper ... New book: Steve Bannon called Nancy Pelosi "an assassin"

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Mnuchin denies Trump has been "wrong" about his own coronavirus policies

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump has gotten things "wrong" about his own coronavirus proposals, despite the administration having to walk back several of the policies Trump outlined in his Oval Office address on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The president's credibility is being called into question during a global health crisis that is likely to worsen.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

Becoming White House chief of staff during coronavirus

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Meadows is immersed in one of the most extraordinary job training sessions an incoming White House chief of staff can get: how to manage thousands of staffers — and President Trump — in the middle of a pandemic.

The state of play: The retiring Republican North Carolina congressman, who's slated to formally take over Mick Mulvaney's post on April 1, has been coming to the White House daily as he transitions into the job.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health