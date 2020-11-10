Jon Ossoff: Dems can win Georgia Senate runoffs as a "team"

Jon Ossoff says he and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Georgia Democrats competing in two Jan. 5 runoffs to decide partisan control of the U.S. Senate, can win as a "team" riding the state's demographic changes.

Driving the news: Ossoff made the prediction in an interview for "Axios on HBO" in which he also said that his opponent in the Jan. 5 primary, Sen. David Purdue, embodies "Trumpism in a nutshell."

Purdue made headlines last month for mocking the name of now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who parents came from Jamaica and India.

Warnock, who is senior pastor of Atlanta's famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was MLK's spiritual home, faces Republican Kelly Loeffler in the other Senate race.

Long-red Georgia hasn't chosen a Democrat for president since 1992, but now President-elect Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Trump in results that will go to a recount.

What they're saying: "Warnock and Ossoff running together in the double Senate runoff of the century is sort of a beautiful clarification of where Georgia is now," Ossoff said.