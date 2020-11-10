Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Jon Ossoff: Dems can win Georgia Senate runoffs as a "team"

Jon Ossoff says he and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Georgia Democrats competing in two Jan. 5 runoffs to decide partisan control of the U.S. Senate, can win as a "team" riding the state's demographic changes.

Driving the news: Ossoff made the prediction in an interview for "Axios on HBO" in which he also said that his opponent in the Jan. 5 primary, Sen. David Purdue, embodies "Trumpism in a nutshell."

  • Purdue made headlines last month for mocking the name of now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who parents came from Jamaica and India.
  • Warnock, who is senior pastor of Atlanta's famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was MLK's spiritual home, faces Republican Kelly Loeffler in the other Senate race.
  • Long-red Georgia hasn't chosen a Democrat for president since 1992, but now President-elect Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Trump in results that will go to a recount.

What they're saying: "Warnock and Ossoff running together in the double Senate runoff of the century is sort of a beautiful clarification of where Georgia is now," Ossoff said.

  • "A young Jewish son of an immigrant, mentored by Congressman John Lewis, and a Black pastor, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church," he said. "That's the team at this moment of transition for our state and this fork in the road for our country."
  • Answering a series of questions about his views on specific policies pushed by progressives, Ossoff said he does not support the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, expanding the Supreme Court, defunding police or abolishing ICE.
  • He said he does support statehood for DC and Puerto Rico.
  • Asked if he supports ending the filibuster, he said "maybe" and added, "What I will consider is the implications in the long run when the shoe is on the other foot."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after vaccine news — Jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"Stop sloganeering": Clyburn demands discipline from Democrats

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn isn't happy with his Democratic caucus for allowing slogans to dominate the narrative about their party, telling "Axios on HBO" that phrases like "defund the police" cost them crucial seats in the House and Senate.

Why it matters: Democrats might have won the White House, but their party underperformed expectations in the congressional elections, and some members are publicly and privately blaming their more liberal colleagues.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Ro Khanna urges Pelosi to retake Trump's pre-election COVID deal

In an "Axios on HBO" interview, California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna continued to urge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take the $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief deal that the Trump administration offered — and Pelosi rejected — before the election.

Driving the news: Asked if he thinks Pelosi ought to take the deal now, Khanna replied, "If we get $1.8 trillion? I think we would definitely want to make the deal. And it's gonna be catastrophic if we don't."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow