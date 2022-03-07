Armed intruder arrested at Joint Base Andrews

Authorities apprehended an armed suspect after at least two intruders entered Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night, soon after Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff left the base on Marine Two, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: The breach appeared to be one of the most serious such incidents at the Maryland base in recent years. The second suspect was still at large, according to an emailed statement from Andrews officials early Monday.

Driving the news: Andrews officials said "one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel" at the main gate of the base about 9p.m. Sunday.