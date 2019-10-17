British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's minority government partner, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, said in a statement Thursday that it can't back the Brexit deal he's negotiating with the European Union "as things stand."

Why it matters: It's a major blow to Johnson ahead of a crucial Thursday summit with his 27 European Union counterparts in Brussels. The DUP's support is vital to his plan to get an agreement approved by the British parliament. The United Kingdom is due to exit the EU on Oct. 31.

The big picture: Per Axios' Shane Savitsky, the Irish backstop is a major sticking point in negotiations for Johnson — deciding precisely which regulatory and customs system Northern Ireland, which is a part of the U.K., will be aligned with after Brexit — and for how long — and how that will affect its border with Ireland.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.