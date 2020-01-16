After being sworn in by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Thursday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered an oath for all senators to deliver "impartial justice" in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
Why it matters: The ceremony kicks off a period in which senators will not be permitted to speak to each other or bring electronic devices onto the Senate floor.
- Several Republican senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), have sparked controversy by stating that they will not be impartial jurors.
- McConnell will recess the substantive part of the trial — opening arguments and the Q&A period — until Tuesday in order to give House managers and Trump's defense team a few days to prepare.
What they're saying: The oath, which dates back to the 1700s, reads: “I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God."
