Why it matters: The ceremony kicks off a period in which senators will not be permitted to speak to each other or bring electronic devices onto the Senate floor.

Several Republican senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), have sparked controversy by stating that they will not be impartial jurors.

McConnell will recess the substantive part of the trial — opening arguments and the Q&A period — until Tuesday in order to give House managers and Trump's defense team a few days to prepare.

What they're saying: The oath, which dates back to the 1700s, reads: “I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God."

Go deeper: House paves way for new evidence in impeachment trial