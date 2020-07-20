1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Chair of Georgia Democrats tapped to succeed Rep. John Lewis

DNC chair Tom Perez with state Sen. Nikema Williams. Photo: AP/Ron Harris

The Democratic Party of Georgia on Monday selected its chair, state Sen. Nikema Williams, to replace the late John Lewis on the ballot for Georgia's fifth congressional district in November, AP reports.

Why it matters: The 41-year-old Williams is very likely to win in the heavily Democratic district in November, succeeding a civil rights icon who served the district since 1987 and was known as "the conscience of the House."

  • The Georgia state party said it received 131 applications to fill Lewis' spot on the ballot and narrowed the list down to five finalists, according to AP.
  • Williams will face off in November against Republican Angela Stanton-King, a reality TV personality who spent two years in prison for her role in a car theft ring and was pardoned by President Trump earlier this year. Stanton-King is a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jul 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jim Clyburn calls for Congress to pass John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that in order to honor the legacy of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the Senate should pass and President Trump should sign the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020, which the House passed under a different name in 2019.

Why it matters: In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down a core part of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 that had required certain states with a history of racial discrimination to get federal approval before changing voting laws. Lewis, a civil rights icon who dedicated his life to fighting for voting rights, did not live to see the law restored before his death on Friday.

