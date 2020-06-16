2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Jon Meacham's next biography examines the life of John Lewis

Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Jon Meacham’s next book will be "His Trust Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope" (out this fall), a portrait of the civil rights hero and longtime congressman.

Meacham calls it "an appreciative account of the major moments of Lewis' life in the movement, of the theological understanding he brought to the struggle, and of the utility of that vision as America enters the third decade of the twenty-first century amid division and fear."

  • Lewis, 80, serving his 17th term in the House, will write an afterword.

Meacham first met Lewis in 1992, when Meacham was a young reporter for his hometown paper, The Chattanooga Times, Random House says in a forthcoming announcement.

  • "As important to the story of our nation as any of our Founding Fathers," Meacham writes, "Lewis' story is a testament to the unambiguous belief that justice can be served in a fallen world."

From the book's "Author's Note," about a special-election night in 1992, in an Atlanta hotel:

The politically astute maintain their mystique by remaining out of sight ... while the common folk stand outside, waiting.
John Lewis, however, stood among the people. ... He didn’t need to be seen as powerful; his status was secure, his standing unassailable. ... I asked Lewis ... what it was like to have traveled as far as he had — from being beaten for asking for the right to vote to being hailed as a hero of human rights.
"We have come so far," he answered in his deep, slow, preacherly voice. "All of us, all of us in the South, in America. So far. And we have so far to go. The way of the civil rights movement was the way of love, of respect, of the dignity of every person." ...
"We marched for what the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr." — Lewis said the full name, almost as an incantation — "called 'the Beloved Community.' He wanted to make love real, to give the gospel some legs — and he taught us that we have to use not only voices but there comes a time when you have to use your feet. And that march, the march for love, that march doesn’t end."

Supreme Court's LGBTQ ruling may sideline Trump's health care rules

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling on LGBTQ nondiscrimination could sideline the Trump administration's new policies on health care and adoption.

Why it matters: The ruling's ripple effects will be felt immediately, and could ultimately derail regulations the administration had finalized just days ago.

Zoom walks U.S.-China tightrope

Last week, video conferencing company Zoom sought to reassure global users that it would no longer shutter accounts outside of mainland China at Beijing's behest. But Zoom's struggle to please two governments with radically different ideologies is only just beginning.

Why it matters: U.S. tech companies with a significant presence in China face penalties or even expulsion from the country if they don't abide by Chinese government requests, and severe censure from U.S. civil society and government officials if they do.

Senate Republicans prepare their opening bid on police reform

Senate Republicans are planning to unveil a police reform bill on Wednesday that will limit the use of chokeholds and offer federal funding for deescalation training, sources familiar with the draft bill tell Axios.

The big picture: Republicans are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible change in the wake of mass outrage over the death of George Floyd. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), who has taken the lead on drafting the bill, and other members of the Senate GOP task force see the bill as a starting point for negotiations with House Democrats.

