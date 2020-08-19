John Kerry: Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops"

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night President Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops" and is more interested "in defending himself."

What he's saying: "Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and peaceful world. Like everything else he inherited he bankrupted it," Kerry said. "When this president goes overseas, it's not a goodwill mission. It's a blooper real. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at."

"This moment is a fight for the security of America and the world. Only Joe Biden can make America lead like America again."