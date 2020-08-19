52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Kerry: Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops"

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night President Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops" and is more interested "in defending himself."

What he's saying: "Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and peaceful world. Like everything else he inherited he bankrupted it," Kerry said. "When this president goes overseas, it's not a goodwill mission. It's a blooper real. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at."

"This moment is a fight for the security of America and the world. Only Joe Biden can make America lead like America again."

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Trump attacks Biden after DNC speech: "Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday night. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning what appeared to be a response to Michelle Obama's address during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Driving the news: Michelle Obama said Monday night that from coronavirus deaths to the economy to foreign alliances and racial justice, Trump has sewn "chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

