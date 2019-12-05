John Kerry endorses Joe Biden

Former Secretary of State John Kerry endorsed Joe Biden in an interview with the Washington Post Thursday, adding that he will join the former vice president on the campaign trail beginning on Friday.
Why it matters: The endorsement isn't a surprise, but it comes from a former Democratic nominee for president and a respected figure within the party.
"The world is broken. Our politics are broken. The country faces extraordinary challenges. And I believe very deeply that Joe Biden’s character, his ability to persevere, his decency and the experiences that he brings to the table are critical to the moment. The world has to be put back together, the world that Donald Trump has smashed apart.”— Kerry
