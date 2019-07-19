“I think a lot of people who did leave thought, 'You gotta eat. You need a paycheck.' So that was a big part of it,” said a former staffer.

The backdrop: Those close to him think there's no chance he makes the September debates, which have a harder qualification threshold than the first two.

They thought he flopped at the first debate in Miami. "There was no real breakout moment, which is what everyone in leadership had been hoping for," said one former staffer.

"Every other day he would have a different position," whether on economic policies or racial issues.

That's a common refrain that came up in my conversations with these sources close to the campaign, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution. Some said he's not spending enough money to run a competitive race, and that all the money he's spent so far hasn't moved the needle for them.

One source close to the campaign argued he'd be better positioned to run for governor or get a Cabinet position if he drops out before September.

And others, who made sure to tell me they "genuinely" like the guy, painted Delaney to be the most Republican-Democrat who's just "not made for the moment."

One source familiar with the meeting said Delaney seemed open to the idea of dropping out later this summer, but that he'd still attend the next debates in Detroit July 30-31.

Two sources said that Delaney's wife, April, was in the room, too, as she often is during official campaign meetings — even though she doesn't work for the campaign.

All three sources described the unusual role April played in Delaney's presidential campaign. "She’s basically running the thing," said one former staffer.

Between the lines: The tension between Delaney and his staff comes from a larger feeling that he's been easily influenced by "outside" forces, like his wife or his friends, rather than his own staff.

Yes, but: Not all was bad. Ahmed El-Sayed who worked with Delaney's campaign in various capacities through the end of May, said "he’d make a really good president. ... He’s probably one of the smartest people I’ve met."

FWIW: Delaney has been polling between 0% and 1% since the beginning of 2017.