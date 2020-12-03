Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bolton lauds Barr for standing up to Trump

John Bolton. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

John Bolton says Attorney General Bill Barr has done more to undercut President Trump's baseless assertions about Democrats stealing the election than most Senate Republicans by saying publicly that the Justice Department has yet to see widespread fraud that could change the election's outcome.

What he's saying: “He stood up and did the right thing," Bolton said in a Wednesday phone interview.

  • "He told the truth: we don't find any evidence of vote-flipping algorithms, for God's sakes. If there's evidence, let's see it. Why can't we see the evidence? Because they don't have any, is the answer. This is the time to speak up."

Trump has been ranting about Barr's AP interview behind the scenes and has privately floated replacing Barr, as we reported last night. But it’s unclear whether he will follow through with that.

Between the lines: Former White House Counsel Don McGahn used to refer to Trump — not to his face of course — as "King Kong" when he blew up about the news or a meeting that didn't go his way.

  • One official told Axios that they expected "King Kong" was "swinging from the drapes" after that interview.
  • A DOJ spokesperson said Barr was at the White House for a previously scheduled meeting.

Worth noting: Bolton, who has become one of Trump's largest — and loudest — critics, is still battling with the Trump administration over a lawsuit alleging the former national security adviser published classified information in his recent memoir, violating nondisclosure agreements he signed with the White House.

Jonathan Swan
Dec 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump pressures Barr to release so-called Durham report

Bill Barr. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump and his allies are piling extreme pressure on Attorney General Bill Barr to release a report that Trump believes could hurt perceived Obama-era enemies — and view Barr's designation of John Durham as special counsel as a stall tactic, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Speculation over Barr's fate grew on Tuesday, with just 49 days remaining in Trump's presidency, after Barr gave an interview to the Associated Press in which he said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that could change the election's outcome.

Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Barr says DOJ has not seen evidence of fraud that would change election results

Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told AP on Tuesday that the Department of Justice has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: It's a direct repudiation of President Trump's baseless claims of a "rigged" election from one of the most loyal members of his Cabinet.

Margaret Talev
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The walls close in on Trump

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With Bill Barr's "Et tu, Brute!" interview with AP, President Trump is watching the walls close in on his claims of fraud, hoaxes and conspiracies.

Why it matters: Trump and his legal team continue to claim election fraud. But the Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia have certified their elections, a loyalist like Barr has weighed in, and lower-ranking officials have taken potshots.

