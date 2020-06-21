1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

John Bolton says he'll vote for Joe Biden in November

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that he plans to vote for Joe Biden over his former boss President Trump in November.

Why it matters: While Bolton's scathing upcoming memoir about his time in the Trump White House makes clear his disdain for the president, he is a lifelong Republican and conservative who runs two political action committees dedicated to supporting GOP candidates.

What he's saying: “In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” Bolton told the Telegraph. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”

  • “The president does not have a philosophical grounding or strategy,” he continued. “He does not know the difference between the national interest of the U.S., and the interests of Donald Trump. There is confusion over the national interest and his personal interest, which is very dangerous for the country.”
  • “When you are in a senior position you have an obligation to tell the truth,” he added. "I was concerned after 17 months in the administration that he (Mr Trump) did not have the requisite competence to be president, and the American people need to know about that.”

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jun 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats express outrage at Bolton allegations, will consult on "next steps"

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on February 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said on Wednesday he plans to discuss "next steps" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats in light of new allegations in former national security adviser John Bolton's book about President Trump's misconduct in his dealings with foreign leaders.

Driving the news: Bolton writes in his upcoming memoir that House Democrats committed "impeachment malpractice" by not expanding their investigation beyond the Ukraine scandal to include other actions Trump allegedly took to solicit election help from foreign leaders.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
Jun 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump whacked from within by John Bolton

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

John Bolton's brutal memoir about his 17 months in the White House portrays President Trump as an easy mark for dictators and others who know how easily he falls for flattery.

Why it matters: There has never been — and may never be — another book like this. Trump's national security adviser took hyper-detailed, real-time notes, and is sharing them with the world just nine months after leaving.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Jun 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow