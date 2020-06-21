John Bolton says he'll vote for Joe Biden in November

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that he plans to vote for Joe Biden over his former boss President Trump in November.

Why it matters: While Bolton's scathing upcoming memoir about his time in the Trump White House makes clear his disdain for the president, he is a lifelong Republican and conservative who runs two political action committees dedicated to supporting GOP candidates.

What he's saying: “In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” Bolton told the Telegraph. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”