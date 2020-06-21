John Bolton says he'll vote for Joe Biden in November
Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that he plans to vote for Joe Biden over his former boss President Trump in November.
Why it matters: While Bolton's scathing upcoming memoir about his time in the Trump White House makes clear his disdain for the president, he is a lifelong Republican and conservative who runs two political action committees dedicated to supporting GOP candidates.
What he's saying: “In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” Bolton told the Telegraph. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”
- “The president does not have a philosophical grounding or strategy,” he continued. “He does not know the difference between the national interest of the U.S., and the interests of Donald Trump. There is confusion over the national interest and his personal interest, which is very dangerous for the country.”
- “When you are in a senior position you have an obligation to tell the truth,” he added. "I was concerned after 17 months in the administration that he (Mr Trump) did not have the requisite competence to be president, and the American people need to know about that.”