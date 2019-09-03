Sen. Joe Manchin will not run for West Virginia governor in 2020

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) announced Tuesday that will not run for governor of West Virginia and will instead remain in the Senate through 2024.

“Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century.”

Why it matters: As Democrats seek to take back the Senate in 2020, the moderate Manchin's seat would likely have been a gift to Republicans if he had opted for a gubernatorial bid. Manchin won re-election by just 3 points in 2018 as a pro-union Democrat in a heavily pro-Trump state that could easily swing Republican without an incumbent.