Sen. Joe Manchin to vote to convict Trump

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Why it matters: The moderate Democrat's decision eliminates any possibility that Trump could receive a bipartisan acquittal. He wrote in a statement: "I have always wanted this President, and every President to succeed, but I deeply love our country and must do what I think is best for the nation."

Between the lines: Manchin's decision, which came at the last possible moment ahead of the final vote, is one of the most consequential in a trial that was always going to end in acquittal. His vote in favor of conviction eliminates a popular Trump talking point by ensuring that Senate Democrats maintain party unity, while Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made the bold choice to break party lines.

