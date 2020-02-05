1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Joe Manchin to vote to convict Trump

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Why it matters: The moderate Democrat's decision eliminates any possibility that Trump could receive a bipartisan acquittal. He wrote in a statement: "I have always wanted this President, and every President to succeed, but I deeply love our country and must do what I think is best for the nation."

Between the lines: Manchin's decision, which came at the last possible moment ahead of the final vote, is one of the most consequential in a trial that was always going to end in acquittal. His vote in favor of conviction eliminates a popular Trump talking point by ensuring that Senate Democrats maintain party unity, while Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made the bold choice to break party lines.

Trump impeachment trial recap, day 13: Senate votes to acquit Trump

Photo: Senate Television via Getty Images

President Trump's Senate impeachment trial concluded Wednesday with a final vote (4pm ET) to acquit him on two articles brought by the House — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — after senators continue their debate on the issue.

The big picture: Trump's acquittal was always expected, but Wednesday saw an 11th hour twist in the impeachment trial as Sen. Mitt Romney voted in favor of convicting the president on abuse of power — the only Republican senator to break ranks.

Trump impeachment debate recap: Senators speak ahead of final vote

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Senators spent Tuesday debating the articles of impeachment against President Trump ahead of the trial's resumption on Wednesday, when the chamber is expected to vote to acquit.

The big picture: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in condemning Trump's conduct toward Ukraine as "inappropriate," but ultimately said she would vote to acquit. Sen. Mitt Romney, who along with Collins was one of two Republicans to vote in favor of witnesses, is the Democrats' last chance for a bipartisan conviction vote.

Orion Rummler

Mitt Romney shunned from conservative conference after impeachment vote

Mitt Romney at the Capitol on Jan. 29. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, on Friday disinvited GOP Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) from the CPAC 2020 conference, following a key vote in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Driving the news: Romney was one of two Republican senators to break ranks on Friday and vote for additional evidence and witness testimony. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also voted to call witnesses.

