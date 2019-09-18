Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) will announce on Saturday his intention to run for Senate in 2020 against sitting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), the Boston Globe reports.

The big picture: Kennedy, the 38-year-old grandson of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, wrote in a Facebook post last month that he is considering a Senate run out of a desire to shape "what kind of party Democrats need to be building for the future." The 73-year-old Markey was co-author of the Green New Deal resolution along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and he has already received a re-election endorsement from AOC and presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warrren (D-Mass.)

