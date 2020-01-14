Louisiana State University's Joe Burrow led his team to a 42-25 victory over defending champions the Clemson Tigers in the college football national championship clash in New Orleans Monday.

Why it matters: Burrow set the single-season record for most touchdown passes with 60, becoming the first major college quarterback to do so, AP notes. "This is so special," Burrow said afterward. "I’m kind of speechless right now." Both teams were undefeated before the game.

Flashback: Ohio State tops the first CFP rankings

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of Burrow's record and his comments.