Joe Biden wins Alaska Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Alaska Democratic presidential primary on Saturday night, gaining 55.3% of the vote, AP reports.

Why it matters: Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 campaign last Wednesday, but he asked for his name to remain on the ballot in the rest of this year's primaries in an attempt to assemble more delegates and influence the platform at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, per AP. Sanders, who comprehensively defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Alaska primary, won 44.7% of Saturday's vote.

