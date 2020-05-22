2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says "invasive" V.P. vetting process will begin soon

Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert on CBS' "The Late Show" on Thursday that he still doesn't know who he will pick as his running mate, but acknowledged that a "very invasive process" of vetting is now underway.

The big picture: Biden told Colbert that his campaign already reached out to "a preliminary list of people" — and a team of lawyers will begin examining "every vote they've taken ... everything from their financial statements to their health circumstances."

  • But he said that he still doesn't know who it'll ultimately be: "I honest to God don't know who. I promise you right now."
  • The former vice president committed earlier this year to selecting a woman as his running mate.

Asked if he will investigate the Trump administration as president, Biden said, "I will appoint an inspector general to take a look at where every single dollar in the stimulus package and whatever recovery occurs, if it does, between now and January. ... I think there’s too many cozy relationships out there.”

  • "In terms of having the Justice Department go look at an individual or whatever, the Justice Department is not my lawyer. This Justice Department has turned into the president’s private lawyer. He is, or she is, the people’s lawyer — the people’s lawyer — not answerable to the president saying, 'I want you to investigate so-and-so.'"
  • "There hasn’t been a public expression from the top of that grief, which helps guide the country’s soul in times of crisis like this. And it’s not just for the irreparable loss of lives but the economic loss, the insecurity, worry about the future, the loss of a normal national state."

The pandemic class of CEOs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Investors are getting acquainted with a new class of CEOs, who are making crucial decisions about how to steer the companies that are in some cases taking the worst hit from the coronavirus crisis.

The problem: No one has experience dealing with an economy-shuttering global pandemic.

Golf could set the standard for sports' coronavirus reset

The 2019 British Masters. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

As sports and leagues around the world desperately try to figure a way back to competition, golf seems primed to set the standard for which all other sports will strive.

The state of play: Though leagues like South Korea's KBO, Germany's Bundesliga, and even NASCAR here in the States have already begun competing again, golf seems uniquely suited to avoid any coronavirus-related setbacks.

2020's newest swing voters: Zoom moms

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

She can't be a soccer mom because soccer's canceled. She's not a conventional security mom since America's biggest threat is now measured in microns. In an election year defined by the coronavirus, the new voter to watch is the Zoom mom.

Why it matters: The presidency may hinge on the women's vote — how many white, suburban women who backed President Trump in 2016 will abandon him now, and how many women of color who stayed home four years ago will turn out for Joe Biden.

