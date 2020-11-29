Joe Biden twists ankle while playing with his dog

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major on Saturday and will be examined by a doctor "out of an abundance of caution," his office announced on Sunday.
Situational awareness: Major is one of the Bidens' two German shepherds and will be the first rescue dog to inhabit the White House. The Bidens also plan on getting a cat in January.