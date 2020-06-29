1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says Trump has "cozied up" to Putin, calls for "more data" on bounty allegations

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden laced into President Trump over news reports that Russian intelligence operatives paid Taliban fighters to kill U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Driving the news: "There are still a lot of discussion about what the facts are," Biden told Democratic donors at a virtual fundraiser. "But if the president knew this and did nothing, it’s outrageous."

  • “When I’m president, this and so many abuses will not stand," he continued. "Make no mistake. I’ll confront Putin. I’ll strengthen NATO. I’ll make clear to Putin that they’ll have a price to pay for interference in our democratic processes."

Between the lines: Biden hedged his criticism at several points, saying that he didn't have all the facts.

  • "For the press on the call, I don’t have all the details," he said. "But I don't need the details to know how [Trump] has cozied up to Putin from the very beginning, giving Putin a standing that he does not deserve, undercutting our alliances in Europe and other parts of the world.”
  • On Saturday, Biden also hit the president about failing to act on the intelligence, which the White House has called unverified.
  • "His entire presidency has been a gift to Putin, but this is beyond the pale,” Biden said Saturday.

The big picture: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Monday that there was "no consensus" about the reported intelligence that Russian operatives were paying bounties to kill NATO and allied partner troops in Afghanistan.

  • She said that the "veracity of the underlying allegations continue to be evaluated" and that President Trump had not been "personally briefed" on it.
  • Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) sent a letter to Trump on Monday calling for Senate hearings on the matter and demanding that Russia be held accountable if the reports are accurate.

Trump: Intelligence didn't find Russian bounties on U.S. troops claim credible

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday night that officials didn't brief him on alleged intelligence that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan because "they did not find this info credible."

Why it matters: Kremlin involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the death of American troops would mark a massive escalation in the U.S.-Russian relationship. Trump has already faced intense criticism over reports that he knew about the intelligence and took no action.

Top Republican demands answers from White House over reports of Russian bounties

Liz Cheney. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted on Sunday morning that the Trump administration must provide answers about media reports that U.S. intelligence found that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, is the highest-ranking GOP figure in Congress to question the White House on the explosive reports of Russian bounties, which — if true — would mark a major escalation in U.S.-Russian relations.

Pelosi requests House briefing on reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked top intelligence leaders on Monday to brief House members on reports that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The state of play: While President Trump has denied being briefed on the alleged intelligence, press reports indicate that he was aware of it earlier this year and that the National Security Council discussed the issue at an interagency meeting in late March.

