"He believes he can and will get away with anything he does. We all laughed when he said he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and get away with it. It’s no joke. He’s shooting holes in the Constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it."

Why it matters: Unlike every other major candidate in the 2020 Democratic field, Biden had previously declined to unconditionally endorse impeachment — despite being at the center of a Ukraine scandal that has prompted House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

In explaining his reasoning, Biden noted that Trump has another year in office and is responsible for the largest economy and most powerful military in the world.

