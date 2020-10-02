Biden wishes Trump a "swift recovery" from coronavirus

Joe Biden tweeted Friday that he hopes President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have "a swift recovery" after news broke that the pair tested positive for coronavirus.

What's next: It remains to be seen if Biden will suspend his own campaigning, as he was within feet of Trump at Tuesday night's debate. Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest confidants and West Wing aides, also tested positive after traveling to attend the debate — where she and the president's family did not wear masks.