Joe Biden will help close out the Texas Democratic Party's all-virtual convention next week as one of the event’s major speakers.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is changing conventions as we know them. Given Texas' size, the event could serve as a test run of sorts for large-scale virtual events, as planners consider whether at least some aspects of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in August should be virtual.

The Texas Democratic Party has been in contact with the Democratic National Convention throughout their planning process, a party official said, sharing best practices on how to host an online event of this size.

The state of play: To avoid any technical difficulties, speakers are pre-recording their videos for the convention, which will play throughout the nine-hour livestream on June 1.

Biden is expected to address the importance of turning Texas blue and Texas' status as a battleground state in his video.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke will also join as a featured speaker.

Be smart: Biden has said he thinks this longtime red state could be a battleground for Democrats this cycle — and his participation aims to boost fundraising.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is also participating in the convention, is one of the party’s best fundraisers.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting seven GOP-held House seats in Texas this cycle.

Pelosi has said Texas is a central part of Democrats' strategy to expand their House majority in 2021.

The big picture: Polls show a fight between Biden and President Trump in Texas, though Trump still leads in most recent polls.