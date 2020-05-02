33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AP: Tara Reade says the written complaint against Biden did not mention sexual assault

Orion Rummler

Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic debate on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, told AP in an exclusive interview that she filed a "limited" report on Biden with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual harassment or assault.

Driving the news: Biden sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate on Friday asking for a search of his records to try to locate a complaint that Reade allegedly made in 1993 about Biden.

What she's saying: “I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade told the AP on Friday. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

  • Reade told the AP: “The main word I used — and I know I didn’t use sexual harassment — I used ‘uncomfortable.’ And I remember ‘retaliation.’”

Flashback: The Washington Post's editorial board this week called on Biden to release the old Senate records stored at the University of Delaware.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Biden addresses Tara Reade allegation: "This never happened"

Biden at the last Democratic presidential debate in March. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden addressed allegations of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade for the first time Friday, saying in a statement: "They aren’t true. This never happened." Biden also said he’s requesting a search for Reade’s alleged written complaint from 1993 to make available to the public if it exists.

Why it matters: The presumptive Democratic nominee faced mounting pressure to personally address Reade's allegation — and release decades-old Senate personnel records — even as key women and women's groups have vouched for his character, endorsed his candidacy and lined up to be considered as his running mate.

Alexi McCammond

Joe Biden formally asks Secretary of Senate to search for Tara Reade complaint

Joe Biden at an event in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate on Friday asking for a search of his records to try to locate a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made in 1993 about Biden.

Why it matters: In the letter, Biden goes farther than just asking to release a complaint if it exists — he asks to make public "all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

Alexi McCammond

Some Democrats want more from Biden on sexual assault allegation

Biden at an event in March. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

There's already an expectation among some Democrats that today was just the beginning for Joe Biden in addressing sexual assault allegations from a former Senate staffer.

Driving the news: After Biden addressed Tara Reade's allegations for the first time today — both in a written statement and an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" — several Democratic operatives and women's rights activists said they want Biden to keep the conversation going around all the issues and gender inequities that the #MeToo movement exposed.

