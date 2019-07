Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign said Wednesday that it raised $21.5 million during the second quarter of 2019 from over 256,000 donors.

The big picture: Biden's haul falls solidly in the middle of the Democratic heavy-hitters for this cycle who have announced their second-quarter totals so far — behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg's $24.8 million and ahead of Bernie Sanders' $18 million. However, Biden only jumped into the race in the middle of the quarter on April 25.