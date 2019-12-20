Biden on bipartisanship: If anyone has reason to be angry with Republicans, it's me

Former Vice President Joe Biden said at the Democratic debate on Thursday that he refuses to accept the notion that Democrats will never get to a place where they can cooperate with Republicans again, adding: "If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it's me."

Why it matters: Biden and his son have been targeted by Republicans as a defense of President Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into their activities in Ukraine. The former VP has been criticized by some on the left for reflecting fondly on his past cooperation with Republicans in Congress, but his message on Thursday night brought more nuance to the question of bipartisanship and said the country will be "dead" without it.

