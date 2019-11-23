Biden says he's "embarrassed" by Lindsey Graham's defense of Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden told CNN on Friday that he's "embarrassed" by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who has ramped up efforts with other GOP senators to make Hunter Biden a focal point of the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, saying Graham will "go down in a way that I think he's going to regret his whole life."
CNN's Don Lemon: "Let me ask you because Lindsey Graham now, who you've worked with, who was a friend, who I know there's video of him saying you are the nicest person he's ever met. You're the greatest man. And now he's asking the State Department for documents for you and your son. What do you say to Lindsey Graham and folks like him?"
Biden: "They're asking Lindsey Graham, they have him under their thumb right now. They know he knows if he comes out against Trump, he's got a real tough road for re-election, number one. I am disappointed, and quite frankly I'm angered by the fact. He knows me. He knows my son. He knows there's nothing to this.
"Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn't yield to. The Ukrainians would not yield to, quote, 'investigate Biden.' There's nothing to investigate about Biden or his son. And Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he's going to regret his whole life."
Lemon: "What do you say to him?"
Biden: "I say: 'Lindsey, I just -- I'm just embarrassed by what you're doing, for you. I mean, my Lord.'"
Driving the news: Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, asking for the department to give the committee documents on the former vice president, his son, other Obama administration officials and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
