What some Pennsylvania swing voters don't like about Biden

Joe Biden has led the 2020 polls since before he even entered the race, but some swing voters in his home state — who voted for Barack Obama and then Donald Trump — aren't feeling him.

The big picture: They think he looks too old to be president, but the real kicker is that many of these voters felt Biden's portrayal of the Charlottesville protests in his announcement video was "a complete lie," in the words of one participant. That's why Biden could have trouble winning some of these voters back to the Democratic side in 2020.