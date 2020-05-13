Joe Biden wins Nebraska Democratic primary
Joe Biden. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Nebraska Democratic primary on Tuesday evening, AP reports.
The state of play: Officials urged Nebraskans to vote by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in nearly 400,000 absentee ballots, per AP. But the state still hosted an in-person primary on Tuesday, with poll workers reporting lower turnout than usual.
- Biden has already racked up enough delegates to solidify his spot as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.