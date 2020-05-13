Joe Biden wins Nebraska Democratic primary

An Afghan security personnel carries a newborn baby from a hospital, at the site of an attack in Kabul on May 12. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered his forces to resume their offensive against the Taliban on Tuesday in the wake of two deadly attacks that killed a total of 40 people and two newborns, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: President Trump's deal with the Taliban — which Pentagon leaders acknowledged would not bring peace to the country — was meant as a precursor to a peace process between Kabul and the Taliban. The Taliban, which has denied responsibility for the attacks, called Ghani's announcement a "declaration of war."