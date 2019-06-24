Former Vice President Joe Biden said that he wants Congress to grant citizenship to Dreamers in an op-ed published in the Miami Herald and its Spanish-language sibling El Nuevo Herald on Monday.

The big picture: Ahead of the first 2020 Democratic debates in Miami this week, Biden attacked President Trump's immigration stance, saying that the president's policies "assault the dignity of the Latin community." His op-ed did not include a comprehensive policy proposal on immigration, like those put forth by Sen. Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke.