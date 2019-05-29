2020 Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday unveiled a major immigration reform plan focused on tackling the Trump administration's most controversial decisions at the U.S.-Mexico border, reworking the immigration system and improving relations with Latin American nations.

Why it matters: By directly going after President Trump on an extremely hot-button issue, O'Rourke is attempting to position himself as somebody who can take on the president on an issue that deeply matters to many Americans.