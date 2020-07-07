2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden releases plan to strengthen coronavirus supply chain

Joe Biden's campaign released a three-part plan Tuesday to rebuild U.S. supply chains in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's centered around the idea that the country is more vulnerable to global disruptions in spite of President Trump's "America First" rhetoric.

Why it matters: Biden is proposing a way to make sure the U.S. doesn't rely on other countries for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other related medical supplies. That's another way of acknowledging that we're not getting over this health crisis anytime soon.

  • The campaign is also trying to use the plan as a way to argue that Trump's policies have weakened America's ability to produce supplies on its own for a public health emergency like the coronavirus.
  • The campaign said this is the first policy piece of a larger platform on manufacturing and innovation that they'll be releasing in the coming weeks.

The big picture: The plan addresses a shortage in medical supplies, but also calls for a broader reform of supply chains "across a range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers," the policy paper says.

The plan calls for:

  • Increasing our domestic manufacturing capacity with a focus on supply chains for critical products and supplies.
  • Making the U.S. self-reliant on our own PPE so that we have what we need "for future crises and national security."
  • Working with global allies to expand U.S. exports and protect their supply chains.

What they're saying: The Biden plan argues that the president's policies have led to more offshoring and a manufacturing recession in the U.S.

  • The point of the plan is to make sure the United States has the capacity to produce the supplies it needs in a crisis on its own, a senior Biden campaign officials told reporters on a conference call.
  • Biden's plan, campaign officials said, is focused on re-investing in American workers and American manufacturing so that we're not dependent on countries like China, but also work with global allies to protect national security.

Caitlin Owens
How Joe Biden would tackle the coronavirus

If Joe Biden wins in November, his coronavirus response would feature a no-expenses-spared federal approach to mitigating the virus and a beefed-up safety net for those suffering its economic consequences.

Why it matters: It’s nearly inevitable that the U.S. will still be dealing with the pandemic come January 2021, meaning voters in America will choose between two very different options for dealing with it.

Rebecca Falconer
Biden outraises Trump again with record $141 million June haul

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party raised $141 million in June, his campaign announced on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: It's the most the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has raised in a month. It's also more than the record $131 million President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised last month.

Mike Allen
Biden's holiday ad gives his definition of success

A Joe Biden ad debuting over this holiday weekend, "Taught Me," says his parents taught him "that success means looking at your child, and realizing they turned out better than you."

Why it matters: The ad is part of Biden's effort to leverage his experience as what the campaign calls "a core strength," at a time President Trump is arguing, as he put in Tulsa, that Biden's record "can be summed up as four decades of betrayal, calamity, and failure. He never did anything."

