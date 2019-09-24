Joe Biden will announce later Tuesday that he will back the impeachment of President Trump if the White House refuses to comply with requests for information from Congress.

The state of play, according to Biden's campaign: The former vice president will argue that Trump's latest scandal involving his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lands on top of his other alleged abuses of power while in office, heightening the need for impeachment. He'll focus his case on the fact that the administration should comply with all outstanding requests for information from Congress — not just on Ukraine.

