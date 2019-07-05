Joe Biden says he's "looking forward to" a chance to debate President Trump, the former VP told CNN's Chris Cuomo in an interview airing Friday.
"You walk behind me in the debate. Come here, man. The idea that I'd be intimidated by Donald Trump. He's the bully that I knew my whole life. He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I'd smack them in the mouth."
Flashback: In the 2016 presidential debate, Trump walked behind Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
More from Biden on Trump:
- China: "While he's tweeting, China's going to own the 5G market."
- North Korea: "Look, you want to talk, you want to deal with us, you want sanctions lifted. Show me something ahead of time."
- Russia: "He's embracing Putin, who is a flat dictator."
- NATO: "If [Trump] wins re-election, I promise you, there will be no NATO in 5 years."