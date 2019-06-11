Biden changes tone on China: "They are a serious challenge to us"

Weeks after downplaying the threat that China poses to the U.S. on the global stage, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden is calling for action to combat China's outpacing of the U.S. in emerging technologies, infrastructure and global influence.

Flashback: On May 1, Biden said in a speech, "China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man — They can't even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the West. They can't figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. They’re not bad folks, folks … They’re not competition for us."