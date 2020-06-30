1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign staffs up from Obamaworld

Biden and Jarrett at the White House in 2016. (Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Joe Biden is turning to a diverse, younger generation of Obama White House alums to fill high-level campaign positions as he gears up for the general election.

Driving the news: In the past few weeks, four former staffers who worked for Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett joined Biden’s campaign.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre, Julie Chavez Rodríguez, and Ashley Allison all joined within one week starting May 20, in senior adviser roles.
  • Yohannes Abraham joined the Biden campaign's transition team in late June.
  • All are women or men of color. All were longtime Obama White House staffers and worked with Jarrett in different capacities in her roles including senior adviser and directing public engagement and intergovernmental affairs.

Why it matters: Biden's campaign is seeking to elevate a younger generation of Democrats and add more diversity to its top ranks after facing early criticism over the homogeneity of Biden's brain trust.

  • Biden allies also see a benefit to bolstering ties to Obama and his inner circle, and they say it makes sense to add people with White House experience in senior roles.

The big picture: These hires are coming on board as Obama steps up his own public engagement for Biden.

  • Obama's first joint virtual fundraiser with his former vice president, held on June 23, brought in $7.6M from over 175,000 donors.
  • Biden and Obama have acknowledged that the coronavirus is forcing a restructuring of presidential campaigns and keeping them off the trail, even as President Trump is hosting in-person rallies.
  • But because of the pandemic — and since it's the beginning of summer, typically a slower time for politics — Biden has been able to devote more attention to building his campaign infrastructure and committees before the general election debates start in September.

Amid questions around Biden’s age and what that means for who he selects as a running mate, these hires show how the campaign is positioning a younger generation of former Obama aides to land the plane in November.

What they're saying: "It’s all hands on deck," Jarrett told Axios. "Frankly, I don’t know anyone in that orbit who hasn’t said, ‘Count me in, I’d like to be help in any way possible.’”

  • Obama hinted at this idea when he said in that fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way."
  • "We viewed ourselves as members of the team — not as free agents," Jarrett said. "That’s a real strength in all of the folks from my team. They each want to be a force for good."
  • Part of Biden's core campaign message is around his government competency. One Obama alum tells Axios: "By lifting up these particular individuals, he’s giving the rest of us a window into who’s going to help run the show in the White House, and I think that’s engendering more confidence in him."

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Jun 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign to zero in on COVID inflection points in coming week

Biden met with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and made remarks on his plan for affordable health care, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, June 25. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

The Biden campaign plans to focus its messages this week on "the difference between what Joe Biden called for and what Donald Trump did at crucial inflection points" since the pandemic arrived in America, according to a Biden adviser.

What we're hearing: Expect the Biden campaign to use footage of Trump golfing, holding rallies, complaining about being mistreated by the media and saying he wanted testing slowed down.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Updated Jun 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

From sleepy to senile: Inside the Trump campaign's effort to rebrand Biden

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump and his top advisers are trying to rebrand Joe Biden as a danger to America — with some aides admitting privately that the "Sleepy Joe" nickname will never gin up the visceral reaction they exploited against "Crooked Hillary" Clinton.

Driving the news: The emerging strategy is to claim Biden's mental faculties are diminished and say he can't rein in protesters' most controversial excesses, including toppling a Ulysses S. Grant statue, looting stores, burning buildings and vandalizing St. John's Church.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Panic sets in at White House over Trump's re-election prospects

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump's advisers are sounding alarms about his re-election prospects to a degree not heard since the president entered the White House three and a half years ago.

The state of play: Over the past week, widespread panic and pessimism have set in.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow