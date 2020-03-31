Two major outside Democratic groups launched a general election partnership to boost Joe Biden's presidential campaign with polling, opposition research and ads.

Why it matters: This is significant support — financially and in terms of resources — to get at a time when the coronavirus has pushed the election to the back burner for the country.

The two groups — Unite the Country, a super PAC that formed last year to support the former vice president, and American Bridge, a progressive group that's traditionally been an opposition research powerhouse for Democrats — aren't officially merging, per NYT which first reported on the partnership.

But they are coordinating opposition research efforts, digital and TV ad buys, polling and fundraising. They've already raised over $70 million combined throughout this cycle, and their goal is $175 million for Biden.

Our thought bubble: The background in opposition research could prove to be one of the most powerful tools Biden has in a general election against Trump, who will be relentless in his attacks.

The groups will be able to put up more paid advertising on behalf of Biden, which is especially useful at a time when everyone is stuck at home watching TV.

It also helps Biden hit Trump without doing the dirty work himself; ads from these two groups' joint partnership will likely hit the president harder on his record and past comments than Biden would.

The big picture: This partnership is another example of the consolidation of Democratic groups in 2020 to try to concentrate power.