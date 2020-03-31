Two major Dem groups back Biden with 9-figure campaign
Joe Biden giving remarks in Delaware on March 12. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Two major outside Democratic groups launched a general election partnership to boost Joe Biden's presidential campaign with polling, opposition research and ads.
Why it matters: This is significant support — financially and in terms of resources — to get at a time when the coronavirus has pushed the election to the back burner for the country.
- The two groups — Unite the Country, a super PAC that formed last year to support the former vice president, and American Bridge, a progressive group that's traditionally been an opposition research powerhouse for Democrats — aren't officially merging, per NYT which first reported on the partnership.
- But they are coordinating opposition research efforts, digital and TV ad buys, polling and fundraising. They've already raised over $70 million combined throughout this cycle, and their goal is $175 million for Biden.
Our thought bubble: The background in opposition research could prove to be one of the most powerful tools Biden has in a general election against Trump, who will be relentless in his attacks.
- The groups will be able to put up more paid advertising on behalf of Biden, which is especially useful at a time when everyone is stuck at home watching TV.
- It also helps Biden hit Trump without doing the dirty work himself; ads from these two groups' joint partnership will likely hit the president harder on his record and past comments than Biden would.
The big picture: This partnership is another example of the consolidation of Democratic groups in 2020 to try to concentrate power.
- Earlier this month, Michael Bloomberg announced he will donate donate $18 million to the Democratic National Committee instead of creating his own PAC.