Biden campaign unveils "Lift Every Voice" plan for African Americans

Stef W. Kight

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In a new agenda for African American communities unveiled Monday, Joe Biden is calling for the Justice Department to prioritize prosecuting hate crimes, a $900 million initiative to fight gun violence, and better access to federal relief funds for African Americans struggling due to the coronavirus.

What they're saying: "This is something that has driven his entire campaign. He launched his campaign talking about some of the hate that we saw out in Charlottesville," a senior campaign official told reporters on a call. "He'll make clear that hate has no safe harbor."

  • “This mission is more important now than ever before, as the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 have shined a light on—and cruelly exacerbated—the disparities long faced by African Americans," the campaign added in a press release.

Between the lines: The broad "Lift Every Voice" plan highlights Biden's policies and proposals that would address racial disparities within the economy, education, health care, criminal justice, voting rights and environmental justice.

Key points: The plan highlights Biden's proposal for a $900 million, eight-year grant program to fight gun violence in cities across the U.S.

  • If elected, Biden would instruct his Justice Department, as well as civil rights offices in other federal agencies, to crack down on hate crimes, senior campaign officials said on the call.
  • The plan calls for more funding for the Small Business Administration to allow the agency to better support African American-owned small businesses. It also calls for more federal contracting opportunities for African-American owned businesses.
  • Biden plans to invest $1 billion per year in juvenile justice reform. He also proposes tripling Title I funding, creating a new tax credit of up to $15,000 for families buying their first home, and making public colleges and universities tuition free for students with family incomes below $125,000.
  • The plan also would ensure "political appointees, including the president's cabinet, look like the country they serve and ensure that our federal workforce is representative of the demographics of our country," a senior campaign official said.

Jonathan Swan

Pressure builds in Trumpworld to fire FBI director Christopher Wray

Christopher Wray. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Numerous figures close to the president are both privately and publicly urging him to fire FBI director Christopher Wray in the wake of recent revelations about the FBI's handling of its investigation of Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Driving the news:: Former White House official Sebastian Gorka, Trump confidant and conservative commentator Dan Bongino, and Joseph diGenova, an attorney with close ties to the White House, have all publicly gone after Wray in recent days.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 3,552,985 — Total deaths: 249,079 — Total recoveries — 1,137,265Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,170,719 — Total deaths: 68,046 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. Congress: Why Congress is lagging on remote voting amid the pandemic.
  4. Public health: FDA promises coronavirus vaccine will meet high safety standards.
  5. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Marisa Fernandez

CDC privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that by June 1, the U.S. will see a surge in daily new coronavirus cases from about 25,000 to 200,000, and an increase in daily deaths from about 1,750 to about 3,000, according to an internal document obtained by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The internal modeling comes as the federal government and individual states have been working to reopen parts of the economy after a seven-week shutdown.

