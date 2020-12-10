Some Senate Republicans are refusing to commit to confirmation hearings or votes for Joe Biden's Cabinet picks while election challenges from President Trump and others continue to play out.

Why it matters: The foot-dragging could prevent the president-elect from having key team members in place on Day One — just six weeks from today.

"As long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.

Sen. Ron Johnson, who holds sway as chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said, "There's still some pretty troubling irregularities that haven't been explained."

The backdrop: Historically, a majority of a president's nominees receive hearings before the inauguration. That lets them be confirmed and get to work immediately when the newly minted president formally submits their appointment paperwork on Inauguration Day.

According to the Center for Presidential Transition, 95% of Cabinet nominees have received pre-inaugural hearings, and 84% of Cabinet secretaries nominated them received quick Senate approval — on an average of 2.4 days.

Speedy confirmations are especially important in the national security arena, where a president relies on his team at the Defense, State and Justice departments, as well as the FBI and CIA, to protect the country.

Some lawmakers, including many Republicans, argue this is even more important given the pandemic.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who is retiring in January, said today, “We don't need to lose one hour or one day in that distribution."

"I do believe a president is entitled to the team he wants to put together, unless they're completely off the mark, and so I'll give them a good read," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Axios contributor Glen Johnson on Tuesday.

Other senators disagree — because they want to challenge Biden's most controversial nominees.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said, "I don't really care" about the legal aspect," adding he cares more about "the problems" with Biden's pick for Defense secretary, retired General Lloyd Austin.

"My feeling is that when we have someone where you need to get something out, we need to have a hearing."

Timing: The Electoral College votes on Monday, but some lawmakers predict Trump's legal fight will continue.