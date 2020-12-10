Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Some GOP senators may stall Biden confirmations

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some Senate Republicans are refusing to commit to confirmation hearings or votes for Joe Biden's Cabinet picks while election challenges from President Trump and others continue to play out.

Why it matters: The foot-dragging could prevent the president-elect from having key team members in place on Day One — just six weeks from today.

"As long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson, who holds sway as chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said, "There's still some pretty troubling irregularities that haven't been explained."

The backdrop: Historically, a majority of a president's nominees receive hearings before the inauguration. That lets them be confirmed and get to work immediately when the newly minted president formally submits their appointment paperwork on Inauguration Day.

Speedy confirmations are especially important in the national security arena, where a president relies on his team at the Defense, State and Justice departments, as well as the FBI and CIA, to protect the country.

  • Some lawmakers, including many Republicans, argue this is even more important given the pandemic.
  • Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who is retiring in January, said today, “We don't need to lose one hour or one day in that distribution."
  • "I do believe a president is entitled to the team he wants to put together, unless they're completely off the mark, and so I'll give them a good read," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Axios contributor Glen Johnson on Tuesday.

Other senators disagree — because they want to challenge Biden's most controversial nominees.

  • Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said, "I don't really care" about the legal aspect," adding he cares more about "the problems" with Biden's pick for Defense secretary, retired General Lloyd Austin.
  • "My feeling is that when we have someone where you need to get something out, we need to have a hearing."

Timing: The Electoral College votes on Monday, but some lawmakers predict Trump's legal fight will continue.

  • The chatter comes as a growing number of House Republicans are backing an effort by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) to challenge Congress' election certification next month.
  • With the support of just a single senator — who Trump's fiercest House GOP allies are courting — Brooks could force the House and Senate to debate and vote on the challenge. That could drag out the typically ceremonial process of counting electoral college votes.
  • Johnson told Axios that while he met with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and a group of House members about this effort, he is still gathering information and hasn't committed to being that senator.

Oriana Gonzalez
Dec 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Republicans block inaugural committee from recognizing Biden win

From left, Steny Hoyer, Nancy Pelosi, Roy Blunt, Mitch McConnell, Amy Klobuchar. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republicans on the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies voted against a resolution that would have affirmed the committee was preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: By voting against the resolution, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy effectively blocked the committee from publicly recognizing Biden as president-elect.

Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic opposition mounts to Biden picking retired general to lead Pentagon

Army Gen. Lloyd Austin at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March 2016. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

More Democratic lawmakers are speaking out against President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary, citing the long-running precedent of the National Security Act, which requires civilian control at the Pentagon.

The big picture : Traditional Biden allies have put his team on notice that Austin is not guaranteed the congressional waiver that he needs to serve, since he hasn't been retired from active duty for the requisite seven years.

Axios
Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Georgia recertifies Biden's victory after two recounts

Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state's election results on Monday, after another recount showed once again that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Why it matters: The recertification is the latest blow to Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other states.

