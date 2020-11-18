Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Battle of the Biden books

Mike Allen, author of AM

President-elect Biden waves after speaking with diplomatic, intelligence and defense experts in Wilmington yesterday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The cash value of President-elect Biden's normality will be tested next year with a bookstore battle among Washington journalists who are competing to capture 46's backstory, inside skinny and cast of characters.

What's new: Axios has learned that Ben Schreckinger, a long-form writer who works the "Biden Inc." beat at Politico, has signed a deal with prestige publisher Twelve to write a Biden family book aimed for the second half of 2021.

  • "Schreck" aims to bring encyclopedic knowledge to the family saga — highs and lows, tragedy and heartbreak, and largely unexamined things they've been up to behind the scenes, with an emphasis on business interests.

The Atlantic's Frank Foer tweeted that he'll write a book for Penguin Press on Biden's first 100 days of wrestling "with seemingly every known crisis," as first reported by Politico Playbook.

  • WashPost book critic Carlos Lozada, who chronicled shelves full of Trump books, quipped: "Nothing feels like turning the page on the Trump presidency quite like seeing book deals about the Biden administration."

Already out: The New Yorker's Evan Osnos beat the rush with a stocking stuffer that dropped Oct. 27, "Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now."

What's next: A couple of other hot Biden projects will be unveiled soon.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
6 mins ago - Health

Pfizer says latest data shows its coronavirus vaccine is safe and 95% effective

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer said on Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects.

The state of play: The company said they have enough safety data now and plan to request an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration "within days."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Boeing 737 MAX cleared to fly by FAA

Boeing 737 MAX jets stored in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday cleared Boeing's 737 MAX to fly again in the U.S. — 20 months after the plane’s worldwide grounding.

Why it matters: A pair of fatal plane crashes laid bare the gross oversight and safety lapses on the part of Boeing and the FAA. The fallout led to the resignation of top executives — including Boeing's CEO — a criminal investigation, and the company’s biggest financial hit in its centurylong history.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle DalyAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Senate's tech CEO interrogation shows parties are worlds apart

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democrats and Republicans both want to rein in perceived abuses by Silicon Valley, but a Tuesday Senate hearing to grill Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey showed the two parties operating in mirror universes.

Why it matters: The distance between the parties' diagnoses of the tech industry's trespasses makes it harder than ever to imagine how they might find common ground to pass the meaningful new tech legislation they both say they want.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow