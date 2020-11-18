The cash value of President-elect Biden's normality will be tested next year with a bookstore battle among Washington journalists who are competing to capture 46's backstory, inside skinny and cast of characters.

What's new: Axios has learned that Ben Schreckinger, a long-form writer who works the "Biden Inc." beat at Politico, has signed a deal with prestige publisher Twelve to write a Biden family book aimed for the second half of 2021.

"Schreck" aims to bring encyclopedic knowledge to the family saga — highs and lows, tragedy and heartbreak, and largely unexamined things they've been up to behind the scenes, with an emphasis on business interests.

The Atlantic's Frank Foer tweeted that he'll write a book for Penguin Press on Biden's first 100 days of wrestling "with seemingly every known crisis," as first reported by Politico Playbook.

WashPost book critic Carlos Lozada, who chronicled shelves full of Trump books, quipped: "Nothing feels like turning the page on the Trump presidency quite like seeing book deals about the Biden administration."

Already out: The New Yorker's Evan Osnos beat the rush with a stocking stuffer that dropped Oct. 27, "Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now."

What's next: A couple of other hot Biden projects will be unveiled soon.