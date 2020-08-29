24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What's next for Joe Biden after Democratic National Convention

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios; Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden’s calculation is clear: he wants to scare the hell out of America about four more years of President Trump and keep the camera, focus and media trained on his opponent, not himself.

Why it matters: Biden said this week he plans a partial return to the road after Labor Day, with targeted visits to swing states — but strictly within the guidelines of safe crowd sizes, social distancing and guidance from scientists and public health officials.

  • That's easier said than done, but the conventions gave him a roadmap to talk about Trump's blunders and the stakes for the nation in three areas — the pandemic, racial strife and preserving American democratic ideals.
  • “This is on Donald Trump," said one Biden official. “He can’t hide from that.”

What's next: In addition to some Biden travel, officials said Kamala Harris will also hit the road. And former President Barack Obama is expected to do some in-person events.

  • Democrats also plan to deploy some of the other convention speakers at the state level, playing on their local connections to drive interest.
  • The idea is to turn everyday Americans who shined during the convention into regular Biden surrogates.
  • Gold Star father Khizr Khan will do press calls in Virginia. Jeff Jeans, the conservative Republican critic who now says the Affordable Care Act saved his life, will be a Biden surrogate in his home state of Arizona.

Hans Nichols
Updated Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden plans modified return to campaign trail

Biden at the virtual Democratic National Convention. Photo: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Joe Biden announced plans on Thursday to start traveling to swing states, promising not to violate "state rules about how many people can in fact assemble."

Why it matters: Biden's announcement comes after Axios first reported that the campaign was considering how to travel in a way that honored local regulations while reaching voters in important states.

Axios
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump casts Biden as vessel for "wild-eyed Marxists" in 70-minute RNC speech

Addressing a packed crowd on the White House South Lawn Thursday night, President Trump accepted the GOP nomination in a speech that painted Joe Biden as a "Trojan horse for socialism" who will not have "the strength to stand up to wild-eyed Marxists like Bernie Sanders and his fellow radicals."

Why it matters: "This is the most important election in the history of our country," Trump said in a refrain that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have also stressed. "There has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals, in ideology, philosophy, or vision than there is right now."

Mike AllenAlayna Treene
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Between the lines of Trump's RNC speech

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

After spending four years pushing away all but his hardest core, President Trump used the Republican National Convention to try to belatedly reel back big swaths of the electorate who like his policies but don't like him.

The state of play: The Trump campaign is gambling that even Americans who hate his style will ultimately vote on what they think affects them most directly.

