Biden's "100-day challenge"

Mike Allen, author of AM
Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Workers on Tuesday disassembled the inaugural-parade reviewing stand in front of the White House, as President-elect Biden prepares for a mostly virtual day.

The big picture: Biden organizers tell me they don't want crowds because of COVID, and will find other ways to include the American people. It's an early sign of the big change in COVID tone that's coming on Inauguration Day.

Driving the news ... Biden, in remarks yesterday in Wilmington, added details about his three-part "100-day challenge":

  • Biden "will launch a massive public education campaign to increase vaccine acceptance," as part of "ensuring that 100 million shots have been administered by the end of our first 100 days." Biden said he'll set up vaccination sites, and "send mobile units to hard-to-reach communities."
  • "I’ll be asking the American people to wear a mask for the first 100 days ... Our administration will require masks where we can for federal workers, in federal facilities, and on interstate travel like planes and trains. And we’ve been working directly with county officials, mayors, and governors to implement mask mandates in their towns, cities, and states."
  • "Another 100-day challenge is opening most of our K-8 schools by the end of our first 100 days" — the end of April.
Jacob Knutson
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration for "falling behind" on distributing coronavirus vaccines, saying that with "only a few days left in December, we've only vaccinated a few million so far."

The big picture: Biden also pleaded with Americans to wear a mask and take other steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reiterating his warning that "things will get worse before they get better."

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The relentless 2020 news cycle in one chart

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

If you're feeling extra tired this holiday season, blame the non-stop news cycle of 2020, as visualized in Axios' fourth annual Google Trends chart.

Why it matters: From a pandemic to multi-city protests to contested elections, 2020 has been one unprecedented crisis after another. "We have never seen a year like this in Google Trends history," Simon Rogers, a Google data editor, told Axios."These were huge stories that changed how we search."

Kadia Goba
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Blue Dog Democrats urge Biden to focus on bipartisan priorities

Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46) speaks at a press conference as his fellow Blue Dog Coalition co-chairs, Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) and Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-07), stand behind him. Photo: Courtesy of the Blue Dog Coalition

Moderate Democrats in Congress are asking President-elect Joe Biden for classified, bipartisan briefings about the recent Russian cyberattacks on the U.S. and for intel assessments of how China may be seeking to exploit the pandemic.

The big picture: These are among the Blue Dog Coalition's recommendations in a letter to Biden that calls on Democrats to stick to legislation both parties can get behind, around the pandemic, economic recovery, government reforms after the Trump era and holding foreign adversaries accountable for interference.

