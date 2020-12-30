Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Workers on Tuesday disassembled the inaugural-parade reviewing stand in front of the White House, as President-elect Biden prepares for a mostly virtual day.

The big picture: Biden organizers tell me they don't want crowds because of COVID, and will find other ways to include the American people. It's an early sign of the big change in COVID tone that's coming on Inauguration Day.

Driving the news ... Biden, in remarks yesterday in Wilmington, added details about his three-part "100-day challenge":