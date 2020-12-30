Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Workers on Tuesday disassembled the inaugural-parade reviewing stand in front of the White House, as President-elect Biden prepares for a mostly virtual day.
The big picture: Biden organizers tell me they don't want crowds because of COVID, and will find other ways to include the American people. It's an early sign of the big change in COVID tone that's coming on Inauguration Day.
Driving the news ... Biden, in remarks yesterday in Wilmington, added details about his three-part "100-day challenge":
- Biden "will launch a massive public education campaign to increase vaccine acceptance," as part of "ensuring that 100 million shots have been administered by the end of our first 100 days." Biden said he'll set up vaccination sites, and "send mobile units to hard-to-reach communities."
- "I’ll be asking the American people to wear a mask for the first 100 days ... Our administration will require masks where we can for federal workers, in federal facilities, and on interstate travel like planes and trains. And we’ve been working directly with county officials, mayors, and governors to implement mask mandates in their towns, cities, and states."
- "Another 100-day challenge is opening most of our K-8 schools by the end of our first 100 days" — the end of April.