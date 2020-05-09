1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Few jobs are safe as unemployment reaches Great Depression levels

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The reality, incredibly, is worse than the data. Neil Irwin, N.Y. Times senior economics correspondent, captures one of the most sobering reasons: "Almost Every Job Is at Risk."

The big picture: "April 2020 — more technically, the period between the second week of March and the second week of April — was the worst month for American workers at least since the Great Depression and possibly in the history of the nation."

Why it matters to you, from Neil's piece: "...Walmart and a few odd exceptions aside, there was no shelter in the storm for American workers in the last month."

"Anyone still thinking that the pandemic’s economic effects are limited to people in restaurants, travel and similar service businesses is very much mistaken. Workers in almost every industry, including those that on the surface shouldn’t be affected by the pandemic at all, are at risk. We’re all vulnerable, whether we work in an office or a factory or a construction site; whether our employer is public or private; whether our work can easily be migrated to a home office or not."

Deep Dive dashboard: Education upended by coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. The coronavirus pandemic is transforming how teachers teach
  2. Coronavirus has exposed the cracks in digital teaching strategies
  3. Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children
  4. For employees to return to work, childcare centers must reopen too
  5. Expert Q&A on managing children’s behavior
  6. College students are considering a gap year instead of online classes
  7. Photos: Art students get creative with materials found at home
12 mins ago - Health

Scoop: Israeli security cabinet held secret meeting on unusual Iranian cyberattack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) attends the weekly cabinet meeting. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner/Getty Images

The Israeli security cabinet held a top secret meeting on Thursday to discuss a highly unusual Iranian cyberattack against Israeli civilian water infrastructure that took place two weeks ago, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The Iranian cyberattack didn't cause much damage, but Israeli officials say the government sees the attack as a major escalation by the Iranians, and the crossing of a red line due to the fact that the target was civilian water facilities.

53 mins ago - World

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,991,010 — Total deaths: 276,815 — Total recoveries — 1,346,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,297,549 — Total deaths: 77,744 — Total recoveries — 198,993 — Total tested: 8,408,788Map.
  3. Public health: FDA authorizes emergency use for first antigen test Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety — Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids.
  4. Trump admin: FDA chief self-quarantinesTrump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package — Emails obtained by AP contradict White House on CDC reopening guidance.
  5. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  6. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

