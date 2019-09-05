British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother, Jo Johnson, announced Thursday that he will resign as a member of Parliament and government education minister, saying he's "torn between family loyalty and national interest."

Why it matters: Jo's decision to stand down as an MP at the next election, which could come as soon as next month, is a "thinly-veiled attack" on Boris' leadership, per the Financial Times. Jo supported remaining in the European Union in 2016, but Boris has pledged a "do or die" stance to ensure Brexit takes place on Oct. 31.

