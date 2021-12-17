Sign up for our daily briefing

Johnson & Johnson's rough week

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's been a tough week for Johnson & Johnson, and not just because its COVID-19 vaccine may falter when faced with the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: A Delaware judge on Monday denied the pharma giant's motion to dismiss a fraud suit brought by former shareholders of Auris Health, a Silicon Valley-based robotic surgery platform that J&J bought two years ago for $3.4 billion in cash.

  • At issue are $2.35 billion in prospective milestone payments included in the original merger agreement, tied to both FDA approval and sales.
  • The listed plaintiff is Fortis Advisors, an advisory firm that represents shareholders post-close of M&A transactions. Auris had raised over $830 million in VC funding from firms like Mithril Capital, Wellington Management, Partner Fund Management, D1 Capital Partners, Senator Investment Group, Lux Capital and Viking Global Investors.

Fortis essentially argues that J&J misled the former Auris backers about how resources would be allocated and prioritized between Auris and an existing surgical robotics effort inside of J&J subsidiary Ethicon, with the end result being that the milestones became nearly impossible to achieve.

  • It also is upset that J&J released some of the milestone reserves after the FDA changed a regulatory pathway.

The Delaware judge did slightly limit the lawsuit's scope and let some individual J&J executives off the hook, but she let Fortis' core complaints against the company stand.

Look ahead: A trial would begin next December unless the two sides were to settle beforehand. One possible outcome could be an entire rescission of the deal.

The bottom line: Milestone earnouts are inherently perilous, and healthcare VCs typically are satisfied if they get 30-50% payouts. But investors also believe those earnouts are tied to good faith efforts by acquirers. Particularly if that acquirer has very deep pockets. In this case, however, they feel those efforts weren't on the level.

21 mins ago - Health

U.S. braces for imminent "viral blizzard"

Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday.

What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Health

Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron

A patient receives the Sputnik Light vaccine during a home vaccination visit in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, were found to provide little or no protection against the newly emerging Omicron variant, according to a study out this week.

Driving the news: The study, which was published as a preprint and isn't yet peer-reviewed, found that just three out of 13 people who were fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Sports

COVID's grip tightens on sports world

The Canadiens played without fans last night. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

COVID continues to rip through professional sports at an alarming rate, prompting leagues around the world to update protocols, limit fan capacity, postpone games and consider temporary shutdowns.

State of play: As of Thursday evening, 60 NHL players had entered protocols in a four-day span and 52 NBA players had entered protocols in December.

