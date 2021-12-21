Jimmy Finkelstein, most recently the owner of The Hill, is planning to launch a new media company, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Finkelstein sold The Hill, a D.C.-based political newspaper, to Nexstar in August for $130 million.

Details: Finkelstein is looking to raise money in addition to using some of his own capital, sources tell Axios.

The company will include digital, streaming, and social media components across an array of topics, primarily news, politics, sports and entertainment.

The entity will be based in Florida, where Finkelstein now resides, but will have offices in major cities in the U.S.

Finkelstein is looking to hire hundreds of reporters and staffers for the venture.

The big picture: Finkelstein has been a long-time media investor and entrepreneur.

He co-founded a media holding group that purchased outlets like Adweek, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter from Nielsen in 2009 and bought out of that investment in 2013.

What to watch: Finkelstein has been eyeing a number of other media investments over the past few months, including The Miami Herald, according to one source familiar with the conversations.