Jimmy Carter says Trump can thank Russian interference for his 2016 win

Former President Jimmy Carter said Friday that a thorough investigation into the 2016 presidential election would reveal that President Trump would not have won the presidency without the help of Russian interference, the Washington Post reports.

What he's saying: "There's no doubt that Russians did interfere in the election, and I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016," he said at a Carter Center conference in Virginia. He also indicated that he considers Trump to be an "illegitimate president."