In an interview with "Axios on HBO," White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was similarly noncommittal about assigning blame for Khashoggi's death, and said that he is waiting for the results of a U.S. investigation.

The exchange:

TRUMP: "Saudi Arabia has to protect themselves, Chuck. But it's, it’s a million jobs and probably more. They buy massive amounts, $150 billion worth of military equipment that, by the way, we use. We use that military equipment. And unlike other countries that don't have money and we have to subsidize everything. So Saudi Arabia is a big buyer of America product. That means something to me. It's a big producer of jobs."

CHUCK TODD: "It makes you overlook some of their bad behavior?"

TRUMP: "No. I don't like anybody's bad behavior."

CHUCK TODD: "The United Nations said they'd like the United States to order the FBI to investigate Jamal Khashoggi's death and possibly MBS’ involvement in it. Will you allow the FBI to do that?"

TRUMP: "I think it's been heavily investigated."

CHUCK TODD: "By who?"

TRUMP: "By everybody. I mean --"

CHUCK TODD: "By the FBI?"

TRUMP: 'I’ve seen so many different reports."

CHUCK TODD: "What about the FBI?"

TRUMP: "Here's where I am, you ready?"

CHUCK TODD: "Uh-huh."

TRUMP: "Iran's killed many, many people a day. Other countries in the Middle East, this is a hostile place. This is a vicious, hostile place. If you're going to look at Saudi Arabia, look at Iran, look at other countries, I won't mention names, and take a look at what's happening. And then you go outside of the Middle East, and you take a look at what's happening with countries. Okay? And I only say they spend $400 to $450 billion over a period of time -- all money, all jobs, buying equipment --"

CHUCK TODD: "That's the price. As long as they keep buying --"

TRUMP: "No, no."

CHUCK TODD: "-- you'll overlook some of this behavior."

TRUMP: "But I'm not like a fool that says, "We don't want to do business with them." And by the way, if they don't do business with us, you know what they do? They'll do business with the Russians or with the Chinese."